Baby hospitalized after being pulled from pool in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in Peoria on Friday afternoon.

First responders were called out to a house on 92nd Drive near Olive Avenue, just west of Loop 101. The Peoria Fire-Medical Department arrived on the scene and said the baby was a full code and took the baby to the hospital. It is not known how long the child was under the water or if anyone was with them. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper show the pool does have a fence around it. An investigation is underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.