72-year-old woman found dead following house fire in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say an early morning house fire left one woman dead on Friday.

Firefighters responded to a home near 59th and Northview avenues, just north of Glendale Avenue, around 6:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they called for a first-alarm response due to the extensive flames and heavy smoke billowing into the neighborhood, making a difficult firefight. It took crews nearly an hour to gain control of the blaze as aerial video shows plumes of white smoke well into the 7 a.m. hour. After the fire was extinguished, police said that a 72-year-old woman was found dead inside. Her name has not yet been released.

Investigators are now working to learn about what led up to the fire, but no other information has been released. Northview Avenue remains closed from 59th Avenue and 61st Avenue.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.