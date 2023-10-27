$2,000 reward offered for information about deadly stabbing at Laveen Circle K

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who stabbed to death another man at a Laveen convenience store on Thursday. It happened at the Circle K on the northwest corner of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Frank Sunn stabbed at least once. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. According to Silent Witness, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 30 years old, 5′6″, 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers or leave an anonymous tip at silentwitness.org.

