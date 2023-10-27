2 deadly domestic violence shootings in Phoenix area raise concerns among advocates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Some stories end at a crime scene, but it’s not where they began. “We won’t know for a very long time and at the same time we may never know, because nobody likes to talk about domestic abuse,” said Patricia Klahr, President and CEO of Chrysalis.

Wednesday, there were two shootings where women were killed by their ex-partners or partners at the time. “The majority of times when women are killed by an intimate partner there was domestic violence in that relationship prior,” said Jill Messing, MSW, Ph.D., an ASU professor in the School of Social Work.

She says she uses these types of cases as research, trying to understand violent partners and their victims. “We know that in 92% of homicides and suicides, a firearm is the weapon that is used to do the killing,” she said.

Khlar says Arizona stands fifth in the nation for domestic violence-related deaths. Her organization is unique in that it also works with offenders to break the cycle of violence and give them the tools they need to be a loving partner. She says abuse in a relationship can come in many forms. “At the root of domestic abuse is power and control,” she said.

Khlar also admits leaving is never easy and can be the most dangerous moment in a relationship. “It takes anybody anywhere from seven to nine times to leave a situation,” she said. “Don’t leave when things are very tense and escalating because that would be the worst time to leave. Leave when you know they’re out of the house.” Chrysalis works with people on safety planning, which includes putting aside money, car keys, personal items and clothes for when it comes time to leave.

If you need immediate support or assistance, please reach out to the 24-hour hotlines below:

National Domestic Violence Hotline – 1–800-799-SAFE (7233)

National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

To reach a trained advocate at Chrysalis, call their 24/7 line at 602-944-4999 or email advocatereferral@noabuse.org and a member will quickly respond to your message.

