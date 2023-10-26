World Series will bring a big boost in tourism for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks are headed to the World Series! It is an exciting time in Arizona as more people flock to our state for the games. The Arizona Office of Tourism said this means big business for our state.

“A mega event like the World Series gives us an opportunity to really connect with sports fans, saying ‘hey, come to Arizona, it is going to be a great time,” said Josh Coddington, the director of communication for Arizona Office of Tourism.

Coddington said they are already marketing to people in Texas and other states and encouraging them to come to Phoenix for the World Series and enjoy everything our state offers.

“Share with them all the great things we have, new bars, new restaurants, road trips, cool districts to visit,” said Coddington.

Jason Bell, the co-owner of Crown Public House, is already prepping for the huge crowds of people in downtown Phoenix. He said he is staffing and expanding his bar and restaurant outside to accommodate more people.

“Everyone is coming down here and spending money, spending money inside the stadium and all businesses around here,” said Bell.

The Greater Phoenix Chamber is also expecting a nice boost to our economy!

For perspective, it said last year, Philadelphia saw an economic impact of $78 million for hosting the World Series. For Houston, it was between $12 to 14 million per game. Each city hosted three games each.

