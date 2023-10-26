World Series matchup likely brings boost in spring training fans to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers face each other in the World Series starting Friday night. Both teams start each season here in Arizona. The D-backs practice and train in Scottsdale, while the Rangers share a facility with the Royals in Surprise.

This is the seventh time since the 1950s that two Cactus League teams will play in the World Series. Cactus League executive director Bridget Binsbacher says a World Series appearance usually means a better spring training turnout the following season. “Anytime our Cactus League teams do well, that energy and momentum seems to carry over into spring training,” Binsbacher said. “That’s an unbelievable bonus that we’re going to realize as a result of the energy you are feeling right now.”

The Cactus League says some teams add nearly 1,000 fans to each spring training game the year after they make the World Series. That means more fans will be spending their money in Arizona. “We are really excited about that. It’s good for baseball, it’s good for Arizona, it’s good for the Cactus League. It’s great for fans and it’s just so exciting.”

2023 was a record-breaking year for the Cactus League. Fans spent more than $700 million around the state. With the hometown D-backs making a run, next season could be the best yet for spring training. “The direct spending to the state’s economy is just unbelievable. Now we know even more people are going to want to come.”

Here are the previous all-Cactus League World Series, with the team name used at the time:

1954: Cleveland Indians vs. New York Giants

1989: Oakland A’s vs. San Francisco Giants

2002: Anaheim Angels vs. San Francisco Giants

2010: Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants

2014: Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants

2016: Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago Cubs

2023: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers

