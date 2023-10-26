Washington State, Arizona State looking to end losing streaks in the desert

TEMPE, AZ (AP) — Washington State (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) at Arizona State (1-6, 0-4), Saturday, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).

Line: Washington State by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Series Record: Arizona State leads 27-17-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Washington State looks to bounce back from a three-game losing streak that dropped the Cougars out of the AP Top 25. Washington State lost a close game to UCLA, but has given up 82 combined points in losses to Arizona and No. 8 Oregon the past two weeks. Arizona State is coming off three straight close losses, including 15-7 to No. 5 Washington last week. The Sun Devils are trying to avoid their first seven-game losing streak since a stretch spanning from 1915-22 and first 1-7 start since 1937.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State’s defense against Washington State QB Cameron Ward. The Sun Devils shut down Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. in their last game, forcing two interceptions and a fumble by the Heisman Trophy hopeful. Ward is fifth nationally in passing (316.7 yards per game) and sixth in total offense (335.4), so the Sun Devils will have their hands full.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State: WR Lincoln Victor. The Cougars receiver is fourth in the Pac-12 with 44 receptions and has caught three TD passes. Victor set a Washington State record with 16 catches against Oregon.

Arizona State: QB Trenton Bourguet. With Jaden Rashada injured since Week 2, Bourguet has been Arizona State’s signal caller, with mixed results. Bourguet has thrown for 922 yards in four games, but has just one passing TD and three interceptions, including a pick six in the fourth quarter of a close game last week.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Arizona State is looking to avoid its first 0-5 conference start since joining the Pac-12 in 1978. The Sun Devils have lost 10 straight against FBS opponents. ... Washington State CB Cam Lampkin leads the Pac-12-with eight pass breakups. ... Arizona State is scoring 17 points per game, 126th in the FBS. Washington State is 100th nationally in scoring defense, giving up 29.6 yards per game.

