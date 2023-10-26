Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

UArizona’s Yuma agriculture center helps local growers against challenges

The University of Arizona Yuma Agricultural Center works with Yuma farmers to help them produce some of the best-yielding crops.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Making sure Yuma remains the lettuce capital of the world comes with challenges. The University of Arizona Yuma Agricultural Center is working with local growers to help them produce some of the best-yielding crops. They have over 500 acres of land in Yuma, where they can plant different varieties of crops and test different diseases and insects that harm them.

That research is then used to help local growers plant the best crops. Humberto Hernandez, the AG center’s director, said they help farmers with everything from mechanization, irrigation, soil health, and testing crops for fungus or diseases.

One of their biggest ongoing projects is growing and researching different types of lettuce that will withstand Arizona’s climate and the different insects or diseases that affect the crop. “Our biggest issue right now and it’s been for the past 10, 12 years, is fusarium wilt on lettuce. It’s a big disease and we still don’t have ways to control it. There’s a lot of work going on between the seed companies to plant lettuce that’s more resistant,” he said.

Researchers at the university can help farmers keep some of those diseases at bay so they don’t affect a whole field. “In order to supply five to six months of lettuce, there is a lot of planning that goes on. The varieties they’re gonna plant, when they are going to plant them,” he said.

Hernandez said water conservation is also a big part of their mission. As water shortages continue to be a concern for growers, the university helps local farmers implement irrigation techniques that help conserve water. “You never learn everything. Every year new challenges come. We have things to face, it’s not like you resolve the issues of agriculture. Agriculture changes on a daily basis,” he said.

Hernnadez said he looks forward to those challenges and working through them with his team.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

After On Your Side got involved, we were able to get a baseball fan a little boost.
On Your Side secures $400 credit for World Series ticket trouble
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Head-on crash west of Buckeye leaves 3 people seriously injured
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 10/27/2023
Winds are starting to pick up in metro Phoenix
Rob Wilson has run a ten-second silent ad promoting his business, Timberline Firearms and...
City of Flagstaff bans ad for shooting range and faces accusation of unconstitutional action
The PXU Governing Board Student Safety Committee says it hopes to create a conducive, safer...
PXU investigating ‘inappropriate conduct’ by members of Camelback High football team