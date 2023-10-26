Tucson man arrested for allegedly threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) -- A 27-year-old Tucson man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting on the University of Arizona campus.

According to federal prosecutors, Michael Lee threatened to get “revenge on all the chads and stacies.” Both terms are used by those who identify as incels or “involuntary celibates.” Feds say Lee made more mentions about incel ideology and said “im gonna do it guys, my mind is made up and there’s nothing u can do or say to stop me.”

Documents obtained by Arizona’s Family sister station, KOLD News 13, revealed that Lee posted a message to social media on Sunday, Oct. 22 saying “there’s going to be a mass tragedy and atrocity at the UofA soon.” When asked if he meant UArizona, documents show Lee said “sure is.” Lee reportedly plan to carry out the attack with an AR-15 after stating he had “no place in this world.”

Lee was taken into custody after a traffic stop for speeding, KOLD reported. He was then picked up by the FBI on a warrant.

Earlier this week, the UArizona Science and Tech Park went on lockdown after a threat was made to the Citi Group call center.

