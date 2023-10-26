Your Life
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting that left ICE agent hurt in Tucson

The agent had non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM MST
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities confirm a suspect has been taken into custody over a week after a federal agent was shot in Tucson. On Thursday, the FBI said a suspect was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that left an ICE officer hurt.

According to 13 News, Tucson officers were called to a 7-Eleven gas station on the city’s south side on Oct. 17. An U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson confirmed that an ICE deportation officer was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. The suspect then drove off from the scene.

The agent had non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital. Investigators haven’t released the suspect’s name. The investigation is ongoing.

