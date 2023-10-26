Should you consider a credit card balance transfer?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you have a credit card with a lot of debt on it, you might feel overwhelmed or buried under interest rates, which are around 24 percent right now. If that’s the case, it might be time for a balance transfer. A balance transfer lets you move an existing credit debt from a high-interest account that you’re trying to pay off to either a zero-percent card or a card with a much lower interest rate. It’s usually for a set period of time.

Nathan Grant, a senior finance industry analyst with MoneyTips, says that ultimately helps you chip away at the debt. “So when it comes to using balance transfers, it’s going to help you pay a lot less in interest overall,” he said. “It is going to speed up the repayment process and you really want to just know exactly how it works.” Two things to consider. Grant says there’s typically a balance transfer fee, anywhere from 3 to 5 percent of the balance you are moving to the new card.

You can use an online balance transfer calculator to make sure it’s a good deal for you. And keep in mind you’re not going to be able to move an account from the same bank or lender to another. For example, you can’t move debt from one Chase card to another.

“What I recommend is looking at the promotional period,” Grant said. “Let’s say you get approved for a year, look at your remaining balance that you transferred over, divide that up by the number of months that you know the promotional period’s going to be in. See if that’s something you can manage in your budget, because if you can, then you can kind of set it and forget it.”

After the promotional period, the interest rate will kick in. The goal is to pay off the card or significantly pay down the debt by the time that happens. Everyone’s situation is different. Grant says you may want to talk to a local banker, credit union or financial advisor to figure out if a balance transfer is a good option for you.

