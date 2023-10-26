Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport simulates plane crash to test first responders

Crews and airport staff practice their emergency response during a training exercise at Phoenix Sky Harbor.
By Casey Torres
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fake emergency was underway Wednesday night at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport that put our first responders to the test. The FAA requires all airports to simulate emergency scenarios every three years. “It’s very valuable. We always want our first responders and our airport partners to be prepared in the event that something happens. Of course, we hope that something never happens, but it’s important for us to be prepared,” said Heather Shelbrack with Sky Harbor.

About 500 airport members began planning for the 2023 Triennial Exercise about a year ago. They came up with the scenario and took suggestions from other agencies wanting to help.

The drill scenario was about an airplane from Cancun heading to Sky Harbor when a lithium wheelchair battery exploded inside the plane’s cargo bin and caught fire. The flames spread to the other bags and damaged the flight controls. The plane ended up crashing at the airport and caught on fire.

During the exercise, green smoke simulated the flames. Airport first responders, Phoenix firefighters, Phoenix police and several other neighboring agencies took part in the exercise. Over 170 volunteers acted as dead or seriously hurt victims. Many of them had make-up to mimic real injuries. “One of the biggest goals is to look at response times as well as test our procedures and test new procedures to see how we’re responding. Are we able to quickly transport some of those injured, etc?” said Shelbrack.

She explained since the make-believe flight was from Cancun, Customs and Border Protection agents were also a part of the drill to make sure they accurately cleared passengers from other countries and connected them to their families.

Surrounding hospitals and Red Cross staff also participated in the drill. “After the exercise, we will have a debrief and talk about everything that happened. The good, the bad and what can be improved in the future,” said Shelbrack.

The exercise took place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Shelbrack said it did not interrupt any flights going in or out of the airport. She explained the 2020 Triennial Exercise didn’t involve as many people and had to be broken up into groups due to the pandemic. This year, it was a full-scale exercise.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

After On Your Side got involved, we were able to get a baseball fan a little boost.
On Your Side secures $400 credit for World Series ticket trouble
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Head-on crash west of Buckeye leaves 3 people seriously injured
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 10/27/2023
Winds are starting to pick up in metro Phoenix
Rob Wilson has run a ten-second silent ad promoting his business, Timberline Firearms and...
City of Flagstaff bans ad for shooting range and faces accusation of unconstitutional action
The PXU Governing Board Student Safety Committee says it hopes to create a conducive, safer...
PXU investigating ‘inappropriate conduct’ by members of Camelback High football team