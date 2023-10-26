Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Mercury stars Taurasi, Griner head up US national women’s roster for November

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, left, celebrates a score by guard Diana Taurasi...
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, left, celebrates a score by guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Phoenix. Five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner head up the USA Basketball Women’s National Team roster of 16 players announced Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, for a pair of November exhibition games and training camp in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:15 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury head up the USA Basketball Women’s National Team roster announced Thursday for a pair of November exhibition games and training camp in Atlanta.

The national team will play the Tennessee Lady Vols on Nov. 5 in Knoxville and Duke on Nov. 12. The team will hold a training camp Nov. 7-9 in Atlanta as the U.S. women chase an eighth straight Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. USA Basketball will keep evaluating the player pool before naming the final roster for the Paris Games.

A’ja Wilson, who just led the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA title, currently has her left wrist in a cast. Breanna Stewart is awaiting the birth of her second child with her wife. Chelsea Gray is recovering from an injured foot, keeping her from a return to her college home at Duke.

Taurasi is one of seven players who will play in both exhibitions along with Griner, Kahleah Copper, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Sabrina Ionescu and Azurá Stevens. This roster features seven Olympians including two-time gold medalist Griner (2016 and 2021), Angel McCoughtry (2012 and 2016), Ariel Atkins (2021), Gray (2021 in 3-on-3), Kelsey Plum (2021 in 3-on-3) and Jackie Young (2021 in 3-on-3).

Atkins, Copper, Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Plum all won gold for the 2022 USA women’s World Cup team in Sydney last fall. Ionescu is among four New York Liberty, with Plum and Young the two Aces on the roster. The rest of the roster includes Aliyah Boston, Dearica Hamby of the Sparks who filed a complaint against the Aces and the WNBA earlier this month, Natasha Howard and Arike Ogunbowale.

Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx will coach the U.S. in both games and oversee training camp, assisted by Mike Thibault of the Mystics and Curt Miller of the Sparks.

Tanisha Wright, who led the Dream to their first playoff appearance in five seasons, will be a court coach in Knoxville. Stephanie White, the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year with Connecticut, will be at training camp and a court coach at Duke.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

Some gamblers claim that AI has made them thousands of dollars, and experts say the technology...
AI-powered betting on the rise as gamblers seek an edge
The Arizona Diamondbacks fans couldn't believe the team blew a two-run lead and lost Game 1 of...
D-backs fans leave watch party disappointed after Game 1 Series loss
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) scores as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim reaches to...
D-backs blow 2-run lead in ninth, lose World Series Game 1 against Rangers 6-5
Alcohol sales' deadline stays the same at 2 a.m.
Governor’s Office rejects idea of extending alcohol sales an extra hour for World Series
Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar is hosting a watch party for Game 1 of the World Series and...
D-backs fans getting ready for World Series Game 1 at watch party