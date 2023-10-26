Your Life
Organization helping family of Camp Verde officer shot in line of duty

One Valley organization is stepping in to help the family of a Camp Verde officer after he was shot in the line of duty.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- October 28 is First Responder’s Day, a time to honor and celebrate those who have given back to their communities, including one Arizona officer. Now, a Valley organization is helping first responders through a program that provides funding to families going through serious life events.

In Feb. 2022, Sgt. Preston Brogdon was shot in the line of duty. The sergeant was responding to a call in Camp Verde with another officer when a suspect attacked the two, shooting them as he ran away. Brogdon was shot in the stomach, which shattered his pelvis and hip and punctured his small intestine. It’s been a long journey for Brogdon, who underwent three surgeries.

Since his injury, Brogdon has not been able to work. One of his five children has been dealing with a heart defect, resulting in surgery at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. However, the 100 Club of Arizona stepped in to help the sergeant and his family. The 100 Club of Arizona has provided support and financial help to the Brogdens through its HEROS (Helping Emergency Response Officers and Survivors) program. “Immediately when Preston was shot I was able to put together some funds thanks to community support and the Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation. But we were able to provide that initial injury benefit, which started at $1,500 and then we’re able to support the family at $500 every single month throughout the journey, throughout the recovery, which is something we’re honored to do,” said Angela Harrolle, CEO of 100 Club of Arizona.

For more information about the 100 Club of Arizona or to donate, click or tap here.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click 'Share Your Story' to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

