Mild weather here to stay in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for another mild fall day in Arizona with light winds and mostly sunny skies. The Valley metro area will warm to 86 degrees, which is just one degree above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Morning temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning and should be about the same tomorrow morning. But a cool down is coming by the end of the weekend. A dry low pressure system will sweep across our region Sunday into early next week. This will bring windy conditions across Arizona on Sunday, and slightly cooler temperatures as well.

That storm system will bring just a slight chance of rain and snow showers to Northern Arizona and the Four Corners region. The rest of the state will likely stay dry, and at this point rain is unlikely in the Valley for at least the next 7 days.

Halloween will be mild this year, with Valley highs in the low 80s next Tuesday afternoon and trick-or-treating temperatures in the 70s.

