Man dead after being stabbed at 7-Eleven in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after he was stabbed at a Phoenix convenience store early Thursday morning. Just after 2 a.m., Phoenix police officers were called to a 7-Eleven near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man stabbed at least one time. He was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. He was later identified as 56-year-old Jose Martinez Zuaznavas.

Police are still working to find out what led up to the stabbing. No description of the suspect has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.