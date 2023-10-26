Your Life
Man accused of stealing $17,000 worth of liquor from East Valley grocery stores

Police say the thefts took place over the course of about a year and a half.
Police say the thefts took place over the course of about a year and a half.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley man is facing 36 felony counts of theft after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of liquor from East Valley grocery stores for over a year.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Harrison James Evens was arrested on Thursday after Gilbert officers spotted him stealing liquor again. Court paperwork detailed that he operates similarly during each shoplifting: he enters the store empty-handed, then picks out a cart or baskets before going straight into the liquor aisle. At that point, he enters another aisle and bags the bottle in a Fry’s grocery bag before leaving the store.

Court paperwork also revealed that officers spotted more liquor bottles, totaling about $1,600, that appeared to have been shoplifted during his arrest. Evens also reportedly had a magnetic “alpha key” to remove the anti-theft devices from the bottles. Court documents reported 36 shoplifting incidents at various Chandler and Gilbert Fry’s Food Stores, totaling $16,943.92. During an interview with detectives, Evens allegedly admitted to stealing the liquor from the grocery stores to drink on his own.

Evens is now booked into the Maricopa County jail on 36 counts of organized retail theft, a felony. He is currently being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.

