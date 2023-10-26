Man accused of mass shooting threats at the University of Arizona facing federal charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of making threats of a mass shooting at the University of Arizona is now in federal custody.

was taken into custody on Wednesday by the FBI and delivered to the Florence facility by the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Michael Lee of Tucson was arrested yesterday on a federal complaint warrant by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force “for transmitting threats through interstate communications for threatening to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona.”

The complaint alleges that Lee transmitted threats to commit a mass shooting at the university in a group chat on Snapchat. Lee is not a student at the university but expressed a desire to get revenge on “all the chads and stacies!!” The U.S Attorney’s Office says those are commonly used terms by self-described involuntary celibates (incels). The U”.S. Attorney’s Office say Lee made further reference to incel ideology, and finished the conversation by stating “im gonna do it guys, my mind is made up and there’s nothing u can do or say to stop me.”

The United States now has 30 days from arrest to indict Lee. A complaint is simply a method by which a person is charged with criminal activity and raises no inference of guilt.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the University of Arizona Police Department, as part of the FBI’s Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Rossi, District of Arizona, Tucson, is handling the prosecution.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

13 NEWS CTV IMAGE

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.