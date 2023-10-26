Your Life
How to avoid scams when buying World Series tickets for the D-backs

Chase Field is officially sold out for the World Series so he's how to avoid scams on the secondary market.
By Gary Harper
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have punched their ticket into the World Series. If you’re thinking of going to one of the games, you need to make sure you don’t get ripped off.

Chase Field is officially sold out. That means you have to rely on the secondary market and you have to be careful. Your first instinct for World Series tickets may be to head to popular sites like Craigslist. On Your Side found an ad claiming to have four tickets at $450 each and the seller even accepts Bitcoin.

But how do you know it’s not a scam? You don’t, which is why potential buyers should avoid using eBay, Craigslist, or other similar sites when looking for tickets.

Instead, use trusted vendors like StubHub, for example. It offers its Fan Protect Guarantee, which protects buyers from fraudulent tickets. SeatGeek and other vendors offer similar protection clauses. And you’ll need the protection because World Series tickets are pricey and they’re only going up.

In the lower section near the field, On Your Side found two tickets for Game 3 at Chase Field for $4,094 each! If that’s too rich, then you can score seats in the nosebleed section for anywhere from $600 to almost a thousand dollars each.

With prices like these, you can’t afford to get ripped off. Finally, never pay in cash or through a wire transfer. It’s almost impossible to get your money back if you’re scammed. Use a credit card – it adds another layer of protection.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

