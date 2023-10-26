Phoenix police investigate deadly stabbing near convenience store in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A section of a busy roadway in Laveen has been closed for several hours as Phoenix police investigate a deadly stabbing.

Officers responded to reports of a possible stabbing in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. There, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died at the hospital a short time later. He was later identified as 30-year-old Frank Sunn.

It’s unclear exactly where the stabbing happened, but Arizona’s Family drone video shows a portion of 51st Avenue was shut down just north of Baseline Road with multiple police units, including a command van and crime scene vehicles, in the Circle K parking lot.

No suspect information has been released.

