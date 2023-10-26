Moldy mushrooms, salmon kept past discard date among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants

Arizona's Family found major health code violations at these Maricopa County restaurants. Jason Barry reports.
By Jason Barry
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 25, 2023

Filibertos Mexican Food - 2064 W. Southern Ave., Mesa

3 violations

  • Employee on phone then cooking without washing hands
  • Dishes not sanitized properly
  • Salsa not kept at proper temperature

Wok N Roll - 4412 N. Miller Rd., Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Mushrooms and peppers with fuzzy organic growth
  • Eggs stored above veggies and sauces
  • Raw pork and beef not kept cold enough

Lylo - 400 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

3 violations

  • No soap at hand wash sink
  • Oysters not date-marked
  • Package of salmon kept past discard date

The Stone Korean ToFu House - 1870 W. Main St., Mesa

3 violations

  • Kimchi kept past discard date
  • Employee not washing hands properly
  • Cooked rice kept in warmer that was unplugged

Yu Tian Xia Hot Pot - 1948 W. Broadway Rd., Mesa

4 violations

  • Mold growth on chicken
  • Dishwasher not cleaning properly
  • Raw pork and shrimp puffs not kept cold enough
  • Large amount of organic debris on hood above grill
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."(azfamily)

Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score

George and Dragon4240 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
Red Robin1375 W. Elliot Rd., Tempe
Whisper Rock Golf Club32002 N. Old Bridge Rd., Scottsdale
Fatso’s Pizza3131 E. Thunderbird Rd., Phoenix
Chili’s Grill and Bar6648 E. McKellips Rd., Mesa
Taco Bell11325 W. Buckeye Rd., Avondale

