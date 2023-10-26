Moldy mushrooms, salmon kept past discard date among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 25, 2023
Filibertos Mexican Food - 2064 W. Southern Ave., Mesa
3 violations
- Employee on phone then cooking without washing hands
- Dishes not sanitized properly
- Salsa not kept at proper temperature
Wok N Roll - 4412 N. Miller Rd., Scottsdale
3 violations
- Mushrooms and peppers with fuzzy organic growth
- Eggs stored above veggies and sauces
- Raw pork and beef not kept cold enough
Lylo - 400 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix
3 violations
- No soap at hand wash sink
- Oysters not date-marked
- Package of salmon kept past discard date
The Stone Korean ToFu House - 1870 W. Main St., Mesa
3 violations
- Kimchi kept past discard date
- Employee not washing hands properly
- Cooked rice kept in warmer that was unplugged
Yu Tian Xia Hot Pot - 1948 W. Broadway Rd., Mesa
4 violations
- Mold growth on chicken
- Dishwasher not cleaning properly
- Raw pork and shrimp puffs not kept cold enough
- Large amount of organic debris on hood above grill
Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score
|George and Dragon
|4240 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
|Red Robin
|1375 W. Elliot Rd., Tempe
|Whisper Rock Golf Club
|32002 N. Old Bridge Rd., Scottsdale
|Fatso’s Pizza
|3131 E. Thunderbird Rd., Phoenix
|Chili’s Grill and Bar
|6648 E. McKellips Rd., Mesa
|Taco Bell
|11325 W. Buckeye Rd., Avondale
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.