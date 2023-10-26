Moldy mushrooms, salmon kept past discard date among violations at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 25, 2023

Filibertos Mexican Food - 2064 W. Southern Ave., Mesa

3 violations

Employee on phone then cooking without washing hands

Dishes not sanitized properly

Salsa not kept at proper temperature

Wok N Roll - 4412 N. Miller Rd., Scottsdale

3 violations

Mushrooms and peppers with fuzzy organic growth

Eggs stored above veggies and sauces

Raw pork and beef not kept cold enough

Lylo - 400 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

3 violations

No soap at hand wash sink

Oysters not date-marked

Package of salmon kept past discard date

The Stone Korean ToFu House - 1870 W. Main St., Mesa

3 violations

Kimchi kept past discard date

Employee not washing hands properly

Cooked rice kept in warmer that was unplugged

Yu Tian Xia Hot Pot - 1948 W. Broadway Rd., Mesa

4 violations

Mold growth on chicken

Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Raw pork and shrimp puffs not kept cold enough

Large amount of organic debris on hood above grill

List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List." (azfamily)

Restaurants with a perfect health inspection score

George and Dragon 4240 N. Central Ave., Phoenix Red Robin 1375 W. Elliot Rd., Tempe Whisper Rock Golf Club 32002 N. Old Bridge Rd., Scottsdale Fatso’s Pizza 3131 E. Thunderbird Rd., Phoenix Chili’s Grill and Bar 6648 E. McKellips Rd., Mesa Taco Bell 11325 W. Buckeye Rd., Avondale

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.