Eastbound I-10 to close in parts of Phoenix, Tempe this weekend; split lanes to follow

The eastbound lanes of I-10 will be closed this weekend from SR 51 to US 60 in the East Valley.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Heads up if you’re planning on traveling to the East Valley this weekend. A roughly nine-mile stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed in Phoenix and Tempe, followed by a new lane configuration to start next week.

Weekend Closure

The eastbound lanes of I-10 between state Route 51 and U.S. 60 will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday until 4 a.m. on Monday as the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project continues. That also means ramp closures, which close an hour earlier at 9 p.m. Friday. See the list below:

  • I-10 eastbound on-ramps at 3rd St., 7th St., Jefferson St., Buckeye Rd., 24th St., 32nd St., 40th St. and Broadway Rd.
  • Loop ramp from southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10
  • I-17 southbound on-ramps at 7th Ave. and 7th St.
  • I-17 southbound ram to I-10 eastbound
  • Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) westbound ramp to I-10 eastbound
  • SR 51 southbound on-ramp at McDowell Rd.
  • SR 51 southbound ramp to I-10 eastbound
  • HOV ramp from I-10 eastbound to Loop 202 eastbound

ADOT suggests taking Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway eastbound to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway), then to westbound U.S. 60 or Loop 202 Santan Freeway to access I-10 past the closure. Drivers can also take southbound I-17 to westbound I-10, then eastbound Loop 202. If you’re coming from the West Valley, bypass the closure using Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, then from I-10 and 59th Avenue, head south and east to get back onto I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

In addition, U.S. 60 will be closed between Power and Greenfield roads from 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work. Find more about this weekend’s closures here.

Lane Changes

Valley drivers will see a new lane configuration once EB I-10 reopens. Arizona's Family First Alert Traffic anchor Gina Maravilla has what you need to know.

Area drivers will see a new lane configuration once eastbound I-10 reopens Monday morning. The existing lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be split with a work zone and roadway barriers in between. There will be two lanes on one side of the work zone and three lanes on the other, and travelers looking to exit onto US 60 are asked to move to the right three lanes before 48th Street.

