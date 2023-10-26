Driver leads DPS troopers on pursuit near Wikieup; shuttle bus stolen from Las Vegas

WIKIEUP, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An early morning pursuit through Wikieup and later along SR-71 near the town of Congress was the result of Arizona Department troopers attempting to stop a driver accused of stealing a shuttle bus out of Las Vegas.

DPS troopers tell Arizona’s Family that the pursuit began in Wikieup after authorities spotted the stolen shuttle bus early Thursday morning. After a short time, the driver got off the freeway and barricaded himself, causing a standoff just off the SR-71, roughly a mile outside of Congress. SWAT teams were ultimately able to arrest the suspect.

The suspect had been involved in a pursuit in Kingman earlier in the morning before taking off to Wikieup, troopers said.

No other information has been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

