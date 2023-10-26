Your Life
Cool, dry weather through the weekend for Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 9 p.m. Update for Thursday, 10/26/23
By Royal Norman
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — High clouds moved across much of central Arizona Thursday afternoon, which resulted in significant cooling after hitting a high of 86 degrees in Phoenix. That’s above the climatological normal. We anticipate that going forward, temperatures will come down a bit, and for the most part, the weekend and early next week will feature high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s. Overnight lows for most folks will be in the 60s, but outlying locations will drop into the 50s most nights over the next seven days.

The reason we’re getting the rather seasonal weather, minus and precipitation, is because a series of storms will continue to pass just to the north of Arizona over the next 10 days. Those storms will be close enough to cool us down, and bring us some clouds and breezes, but not much in the way of precipitation. Although long-range forecasts for the winter continue to be slightly optimistic on the precipitation outlook for Arizona, November is looking like a very dry month, much like October has been.

On this date in 1993, winds in excess of 65 miles an hour capsized many boats at Lake Pleasant. The winds also knocked down power lines and thousands were without electricity for a time.

