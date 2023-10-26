Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Contractor dies after falling 6 floors in industrial accident at distillery

A contractor working at the Brown-Foreman Distillery in Kentucky died after falling six floors.
A contractor working at the Brown-Foreman Distillery in Kentucky died after falling six floors.(Chris Stowe/WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway, Mark Stevens and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:57 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Authorities say a worker in Kentucky died after an industrial accident at a distillery this week.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, crews were called to the Brown-Forman Distillery at Dixie Highway and Garland Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

LFD Capt. Donovan Sims said firefighters were told by a witness that a man had fallen from the sixth floor of the building.

According to first responders, the man, later identified by his wife as 53-year-old Mark Gibson, died before they were able to provide medical aid.

Elizabeth Conway, a Brown-Forman spokesperson, said Gibson was a contractor doing work at the plant.

Sims said the area of the building where the accident happened was under repair.

Gibson’s wife said he was a mason for Schnell Contractors, which is currently doing brickwork at the facility.

His family told WAVE that he was a hard worker, and they were shocked by the news of his death. They believe a supervisor made a mistake leading to Gibson’s fall.

Officials said Gibson’s death remains under investigation.

The 53-year-old worked for Schnell Contractors since 1999 and leaves behind one child, according to his family.

Conway said the Brown-Forman team extends their condolences to the Gibson family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 boaters plead guilty in connection to Alabama riverfront brawl
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener
Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.
Bear attacks security guard inside Colorado hotel
People reported seeing the bear in the kitchen before the guard went to investigate.
Caught on camera: Bear attacks security guard
Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between...
NYC protesters demand Israeli cease-fire, at least 200 detained after filling Grand Central station