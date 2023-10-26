Your Life
Chris Stapleton announces multiple new tour dates

Chris Stapleton performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on...
Chris Stapleton performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:07 PM MST
(Gray News) – Country music star Chris Stapleton is extending his “All-American Road Show” tour next year, adding several more stops.

Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. For ticket details, visit Stapleton’s website here.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time until Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. local time. For presale details, visit Citi’s website here.

Here is the full list of tour dates. Newly added shows are in bold:

Oct. 26 — Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 27 — Dallas, Texas — Dos Equis Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 28 — Dallas, Texas — Dos Equis Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 11 — Tampa, Florida — Walmart Presents: Heroes & Headliners – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Nov. 16 — Lafayette, Louisiana — Cajundome

Nov. 17 — Houston, Texas — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Nov. 18 — Corpus Christi, Texas — American Bank Center Arena

March 2, 2024 — San Diego, California — Petco Park

April 3, 2024 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada — Canada Life Centre

April 4, 2024 — Grand Forks, North Dakota — Alerus Center

April 6, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota — U.S. Bank Stadium

May 4, 2024 — Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium

May 9, 2024 — West Palm Beach, Florida — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 11, 2024 — Jacksonville, Florida — Everbank Stadium

May 22, 2024 — Rapid City, South Dakota — The Monument

May 25, 2024 — Ames, Iowa — Jack Trice Stadium

May 31, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio — Blossom Music Center

June 1, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Bank of America Stadium

June 6, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 7, 2024 — Bristow, Virginia — Jiffy Lube Live

June 8, 2024 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium

June 12, 2024 — Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center

June 26, 2024 — Los Angeles, California — Hollywood Bowl

June 29, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Rice-Eccles Stadium

July 11, 2024 — Buffalo, New York — Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 12, 2024 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 13, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan — Ford Field

July 18, 2024 — Toledo, Ohio — Huntington Center

July 19, 2024 — Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center

July 20, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois — Soldier Field

July 25, 2024 — Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena

July 26, 2024 — Portland, Oregon — RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

July 27, 2024 — Seattle, Washington — T-Mobile Park

Aug. 1, 2024 — Gilford, New Hampshire — BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 2, 2024 — Gilford, New Hampshire — BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 9, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 21, 2024 — Birmingham, Alabama — The Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Aug. 22, 2024 — Little Rock, Arkansas — Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 16, 2024 — Manchester, England — AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 17, 2024 — Glasgow, Scotland — OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 20, 2024 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 22, 2024 — Birmingham, England — Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 23, 2024 — London, England — The O2 (SOLD OUT)

December 7, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada — Allegiant Stadium

Opening acts vary from city to city, but include Sheryl Crow, Elle King, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Willie Nelson and Family, Grace Potter, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart, Turnpike Troubadours, The War and Treaty and Lainey Wilson.

Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner, will release his new album “Higher” on Nov. 10.

