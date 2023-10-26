Chandler woman files appeal after judge rejects her bid to get seized dogs back

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman who had 55 dogs seized from her Chandler home isn’t giving up her fight to get the dogs back. April McLaughlin’s attorney confirmed to Arizona’s Family on Wednesday she has filed an appeal to a judge’s ruling that rejected her effort to get some of the dogs back. The deadline for the appeal was Wednesday.

The Arizona Humane Society, which is caring for the 13 dogs McLaughlin wants back, said in a written statement it’s “deeply saddened” to hear about the appeal and emphasized the dogs are the real victims. “They deserve better and it is a shame they continue to be wrapped up in the legal system as we all wait for an outcome. AHS remains steadfast in our commitment to caring for them until each is reunited,” the organization said.

Two weeks ago, Judge Michelle Lue Sang denied McLaughlin’s request to get 13 of the dogs back. McLaughlin, who also went by the name Sydney McKinley during the court hearing, had originally asked for custody of 47 dogs, but then, during the Oct. 11 hearing, she told the judge she only wanted 13 back because they had been in her family for years. However, she couldn’t provide the names of the dogs. Sang didn’t buy it and scolded her for how she cared for the dogs. “You didn’t know how many animals you had,” Sang said to McLaughlin during the hearing. “You may have thought you were taking care of these dogs but it’s clear you weren’t.

Chandler police went to McLaughlin’s house on Sept. 9 because of a bad odor and feces outside the house. Officers went a few more times and didn’t seize the dogs until Sept. 22 after they received more information from a veterinary professional about the dogs’ care. Fifty-five dogs were taken from the home, with five later being euthanized. Investigators claimed some dogs were found living in their own feces with no water. Court documents say the dogs were covered in tarps, and detectives also found dead, frozen puppies in McLaughlin’s freezer. She was initially booked on 110 charges related to animal abuse and neglect, but the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent the case back to Chandler police. She was also booked on neglect of a vulnerable adult in connection to the living conditions of her mother.

