Blake Masters launches bid for Arizona’s 8th district; will challenge Abe Hamadeh

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican businessman and venture capitalist Blake Masters is jumping into another political race for 2024 after a failed attempt at a U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Masters announced he was running to represent Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, which covers a large swath of the West Valley. The previously Trump-endorsed candidate, however, was previously listed as living in Tucson. Arizona’s Family previously reported that current Rep. Debbie Lesko would not seek re-election, releasing a statement last week that said she wanted to spend more time with her family.

“I campaigned hard in the West Valley during my run for U.S. Senate, and fell in love with its people and its places. You deserve the best America First representation possible – and I plan to deliver it,” said Masters in a letter posted on his campaign website. “We can’t have more go-along-to-get-along members of Congress, more people who have spent their lives in government. We need people from outside the bureaucracy who will stand up to the establishment.”

Masters will now face challenger Abraham Hamadeh, who lost to Democrat Kris Mayes in the 2022 attorney general’s race. Hamadeh also lives outside the Congressional district and is listed under a Scottsdale address. However, the U.S. Constitution doesn’t require a House representative to live in the same district they represent.

