Americans spending more money on Halloween than ever before

While some say they’ll spend less on Halloween candy this year, citing inflation, it appears shopping trends in general are up.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:21 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve noticed more homes decked out this year for Halloween, you aren’t alone! A record-smashing 73% of adults are spending money on Halloween decorations or activities this year, averaging roughly $108 per person. That’s according to a new report from the National Retail Federation.

Last year, the total spending set a record at $10.6 billion, which has been shattered this year at an anticipated $12.2 billion. But one specific group is out-spending all the rest — young adults and families.

Decorations expert Debbie Hernandez says this year, they’re seeing more young couples with young kids buying a lot of decorations. According to Hernandez, social media is playing a role, and many are coming in with specific “viral” decorations in mind. “I feel that younger adults with young families are really the main people that are adding to the business now. Social media and even a lot of things in the media; just showing what you can do and the achievable things. People get excited and they want to do it for themselves as well,” she explained.

Hernandez says Home Depot started earlier than normal this year. “Every year, it gets earlier when they set out all of the decorations. So we started in mid-September this year at Home Depot and especially the main featured items, like the huge 16-foot skeleton and a couple other prize items that we usually sell out of, brought in a lot more of them,” she said.

Even if you don’t have the money to spend on an elaborate display, there are easy and inexpensive ways to decorate and get in the spirit. “You don’t have to do a huge display. A lot of people are doing a Halloween wreath as a huge trend right now just to get in the spirit. And each year people have been adding to their collections, so they don’t have to spend a ton of money every year,” she said.

But it’s not just decor. A record number of adults are buying costumes this year. Nearly 70% of adults polled said they would hand out candy, and 40% said they would carve pumpkins.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

