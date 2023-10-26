Your Life
Alone in car, toddler dies from gunshot wound that police believe came from unsecured gun

A 2-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound after police believe he was left alone in a car with an unsecured firearm
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM MST
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy in Michigan has died from a gunshot wound after police believe he was left alone in a car with an unsecured firearm.

Lansing police said the incident took place outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon, where they found the boy with a gunshot wound. The toddler was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“It is believed the child was alone in the car and had unsupervised access to an unsecured gun,” Jordan Gulkis, a spokesperson for the Lansing Police Department, told The Associated Press in a statement Thursday.

A 44-year-old male involved in the incident fled from the scene and was later arrested by Lansing police. Charges are pending at the Ingham County Prosecutors Office, according to Gulkis.

A spokesperson with the Ingham County Prosecutors Office told the AP that they could only provide an update on potential charges “after those charges were filed with the district court and/or the suspect was arraigned.”

