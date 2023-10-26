Your Life
ADOT unveils 3 new specialty license plates

The three specialty plates are Empower, In Loving Memory and State Forty Eight plates.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Drivers can now choose from even more specialty license plates and support their favorite charities, thanks to the Arizona Department of Transportation. On Wednesday, ADOT unveiled three more specialty plates — Empower, In Loving Memory and State Forty Eight plates. With these latest additions, drivers can choose from 101 custom options.

“Specialty license plates offer a great way to customize a vehicle and show your proud support for one of these uniquely Arizona organizations,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “MVD is pleased to offer the various plates that will have an impact for the organizations dedicated to improving Arizona and our communities.”

Empower

The Empower plate goes toward supporting veterans and military families.
The Empower plate goes toward helping veterans and military families. “Empower Coalition’s sole mission is to support Veterans and military families,” said Jim Storey, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Empower Coalition. “This license plate enables us to continue this mission by providing additional funds in support of these heroes. For those of you that purchase the license plate, not only will it look fantastic on your vehicle, but most importantly, the proceeds will go to those who need it the most. Empower Coalition is proud to support those who serve and protect; on behalf of the members of Empower Coalition, thank you to everyone who has and continues to serve our country.”

In Loving Memory

In Loving Memory helps kids and families experiencing grief.
In Loving Memory helps kids and families experiencing grief. “When someone purchases the ‘In Loving Memory’ license plate, they are helping support hundreds of thousands of kids and families throughout Arizona who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling, child, or another special person,” said Executive Director of Billy’s Place, Kris Friedman. “Billy’s Place is a safe community for kids and families experiencing grief, where, as one dad said, families go ‘from broken, to hopeful, to providing hope.’” We are grateful to our plate sponsors, New York Life, West Valley Lutheran Thrift Shop, Ricky Nolasco, Norb and Judy Friedman, and the Beals Memorial Fund in Memory of Martha Beals.”

State Forty Eight

Those who opt for the State Forty Eight plate will support Arizona entrepreneurs and small...
Those who opt for the State Forty Eight plate will support Arizona entrepreneurs and small business owners through grant funding, education and free resources. “This is a momentous milestone in our journey to support Arizona entrepreneurs,” said Zach Hall, President of the State Forty Eight Foundation Board of Directors. “The effort to secure the State Forty Eight Foundation’s specialty license plate was a significant undertaking, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of both our team and the support of our representatives. Working closely with State Forty Eight CEO, Mike Spangenberg, we took on the challenge of educating our representatives about who we are and the substantial impact we have across the state. With every license plate purchased, the community is providing access to essential resources and grant funding for small business owners in Arizona.”

Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group. Personalization can be added for an additional $25 per year. To view and order any specialty plate, please visit azmvdnow.gov/plates.

The latest plates arrived three months after five other options were unveiled, including Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock and Cancer Support for Families.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

