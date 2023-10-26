Your Life
3 women, young boy hospitalized after crash in east Phoenix

A two-vehicle crash near 28th and Roosevelt streets left three women and a young boy...
A two-vehicle crash near 28th and Roosevelt streets left three women and a young boy hospitalized Thursday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:42 PM MST|Updated: 24 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a crash has sent three women and a child to the hospital in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. Two cars crashed near 28th and Roosevelt streets around 2 p.m. According to Phoenix Fire, a woman in her 40s and another in her 60s were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A young boy was also hospitalized in critical condition.

A woman in her 20s was also injured in the collision, but she is in stable condition. Authorities are still working to find out what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

