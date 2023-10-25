Police: Man killed woman then shot at her children at Gilbert townhome

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained court documents reveal more into the moments that led up to a deadly early shooting at a Gilbert townhome on Wednesday. The shooting happened at the Breckenridge Townhomes near Gilbert and Guadalupe roads just before 6 a.m.

Investigators say four children ranging in age from 8 to 11 found their mother, later identified as 31-year-old Michelle Golden, dead. The suspected shooter, identified as 30-year-old Preston Allen, had reportedly been arguing with Golden moments before the shooting. According to court documents, the children woke up early because they heard their mother and her boyfriend arguing. The 11-year-old then saw Allen shooting at Golden and attempted to stop him, police said. However, Allen shot at the child at least three times as he was hiding on his bed under the sheets. Two other children hid in the closet, authorities say.

Court paperwork also alleges that Allen told the children he would “kill them all” before storming off and leaving the home. One of the children then called 911, saying their “dad” shot their mother and she was dead.

Allen was taken into custody in Mesa around 7 a.m. after receiving pings off his cell phone about his whereabouts. That’s where he was also spotted trying to get rid of his gun and walking drunkenly around the neighborhood, witnesses told officers at the scene.

Once arrested, he said he didn’t remember anything because he was intoxicated. Allen was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. He is being held without bond. Court documents state Golden also had an order of protection against Allen.

“Our thoughts are with Michelle Golden’s children, family, and friends impacted by her loss,” said Brenda Carrasco with the Gilbert Police Department in a written statement. She also listed resources for those dealing with domestic violence: calling the Gilbert Police Department non-emergency line at 480-503-6500 for details on getting help or dialing 911 in an emergency.

