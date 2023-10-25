Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Ways to avoid scams when donating to victims of Israel-Hamas conflict

The BBB has tips for donors to help ensure they avoid scams and that their money is well used
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:59 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — According to the latest data available from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), there are over 1.3 million charitable organizations in the United States, making it tricky for people to decide which organizations they should donate their hard-earned money to.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau said before giving anything, donors should take the time to research different charities, especially in situations like natural disasters or victims of the Israel-Hamas war.

McGovern said to check if organizations have experience in providing emergency relief and be sure to ask if they have a direct connection or presence in Israel or Gaza.

“Do they have boots on the ground, do they have the means to get there? Are they experienced in this type of situation?” McGovern said. “So, asking those questions. Looking up the charity. Doing that due diligence, doing that research are really important before people donate.”

When it comes to donations solicited by local religious organizations such as a temple or mosque, McGovern still advised donors to ask questions and seek more information.

“We’ve seen with the war in Ukraine, a lot of churches were doing clothing drives. Drives for baby items, water, non-perishable food items. That’s all well and good but ask that question of how you’re going to get these items overseas,” McGovern said. “What are the transportation costs? Do they have the ability to do so? And in those situations, a cash donation isn’t a terrible idea.”

McGovern said it’s okay to want to help, just make sure it’s done securely so it gets to the people who need it the most.

The BBB has tips for donors to help ensure they avoid scams and that their money is well used.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The woman claims it took DoorDash 40 minutes to tell her about the contaminated food.
Phoenix-area woman sues after DoorDash driver reportedly performs sexual act on her food

Latest News

Northwestern State has canceled its football season in the wake of a player’s shooting death.
University cancels its football season, head coach resigns after player dies in shooting
FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka...
Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial; daughter Ivanka also will testify
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Head-on crash west of Buckeye leaves 3 people seriously injured
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims
For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.
Instant ramen Cup Noodles will be microwavable, changing from foam to paper cup