Tribal MMA promotion is back in Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — RUF Nation, Arizona’s local, tribally owned MMA promotion returns to the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix with RUF 56. The MMA promotion has 16 fights lined up for just the night. The event will be this Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. with the doors open at 5 p.m. General admission tickets go from about $46 to $100 and are available now if you want to go in person. RUF MMA also has a Pay Per View option on its website.

Pat Baughman joins Good Morning Arizona to give us a preview of what you might see from his upcoming fight with Marcus Nash (using Arizona’s Family own reporter David Caltabiano).

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.