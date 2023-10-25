Your Life
Tribal MMA promotion is back in Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre

In this edition of Caltabiano's Corner, David provides use a preview of the RUF MMA event this Saturday, Oct 28.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:07 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — RUF Nation, Arizona’s local, tribally owned MMA promotion returns to the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix with RUF 56. The MMA promotion has 16 fights lined up for just the night. The event will be this Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. with the doors open at 5 p.m. General admission tickets go from about $46 to $100 and are available now if you want to go in person. RUF MMA also has a Pay Per View option on its website.

Pat Baughman joins Good Morning Arizona to give us a preview of what you might see from his upcoming fight with Marcus Nash (using Arizona’s Family own reporter David Caltabiano).

