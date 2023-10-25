Your Life
Tips to make Halloween more comfortable for kids with autism

Halloween can be much of kids on the autism spectrum — the changes and sensory overload. Here are some ideas on how to help those kids have a fun Halloween.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween is a fun time for many children and their families as they go door-to-door dressed up in their costumes for candy. However, the tradition can be uncomfortable or even scary for children with autism.

The Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center has helpful tools you can use to help kids with autism have a more comfortable and enjoyable Halloween. Jasmine Isais, the West Phoenix center manager, says there are simple tricks to make your home more inclusive.

First, having a teal or blue pumpkin or candy bowl can signal to children and their families that you are an autism-friendly household. If you’d like to make your Halloween decorations more friendly to children with autism, Isais recommends limiting flashing lights or scary sounds, exercising patience with children, and understanding that not all kids have the ability to verbally say “trick or treat” or “thank you.”

Some children may not understand other’s costumes or what your decorations mean. They may not have the ability to understand the difference between make-believe and reality. Parents should also not exclude children who appear older or are not in costume; they may simply enjoy the tradition. Some children may prefer a toy over candy, especially if they have a restricted diet or feeding challenges.

If you are a parent of a child with autism, don’t be afraid to reach out to your neighbors and explain that your child may need more patience and care. To become more autism-friendly this Halloween, Hopebridge provides a downloadable guide here.

