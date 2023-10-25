TikTok hosting music event at Sloan Park in Mesa; Cardi B, Charlie Puth to attend

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some of the biggest names in music are coming to the Valley of the Sun in December, all thanks to a global social media giant.

TikTok says Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and Charlie Puth are playing at the all-ages “TikTok In The Mix” global music event scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 10. Live performances will also including hot, emerging artists like Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA , and Sam Barber.

“No other platform mixes music, creativity and community like TikTok. With In The Mix, our goal is to bring the For You feed to life for fans at the venue and on TikTok,” said Paul Hourican, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Partnerships and Programming. “Our vision is to create a show that is reimagined for the TikTok era and our music-loving global community.”

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale exclusively on TikTok starting Friday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. General admission tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. To find more information, search for ‘In The Mix’ on TikTok or visit TikTokInTheMix.com.

