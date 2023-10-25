Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

TikTok hosting music event at Sloan Park in Mesa; Cardi B, Charlie Puth to attend

TikTok is set host its first-ever live global music event for fans.
TikTok is set host its first-ever live global music event for fans.(TikTok)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some of the biggest names in music are coming to the Valley of the Sun in December, all thanks to a global social media giant.

TikTok says Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and Charlie Puth are playing at the all-ages “TikTok In The Mix” global music event scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 10. Live performances will also including hot, emerging artists like Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber.

“No other platform mixes music, creativity and community like TikTok. With In The Mix, our goal is to bring the For You feed to life for fans at the venue and on TikTok,” said Paul Hourican, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Partnerships and Programming. “Our vision is to create a show that is reimagined for the TikTok era and our music-loving global community.”

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale exclusively on TikTok starting Friday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. General admission tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. To find more information, search for ‘In The Mix’ on TikTok or visit TikTokInTheMix.com.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The woman claims it took DoorDash 40 minutes to tell her about the contaminated food.
Phoenix-area woman sues after DoorDash driver reportedly performs sexual act on her food

Latest News

Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar is the place to be for Game 1 and Game 2.
Watch parties for D-backs World Series away games, deal on state fair for fans
Returning to the Celebrity Theatre Oct. 28, RUF MMA
Local Phoenix area MMA circuit returns to Celebrity Theatre
The Uptown Farmers Market winter hours are in effect.
Phoenix Uptown Farmers' Market's new hours
Rock band blink-182 will play in Glendale next July.
Blink-182 bringing One More Time tour to Glendale next summer