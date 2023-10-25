St. Mary’s Food Bank donates over 155K meals in “Strikeout Challenge”

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the Arizona Diamondbacks took home the National League pennant Tuesday night, a local food bank also celebrated the win by helping families in need. St. Mary’s Food Bank went up against the Philabundance Food Bank to see who could raise the most money in the “Strikeout Challenge” between the two cities as the D-backs and Phillies went head-to-head in the National League Championship Series. While St. Mary’s came up just short against Philly, families will still be able to enjoy a good meal thanks to generous Arizonans and cheer on the D-backs!

In total, St. Mary’s had over 155,000 meals donated and raised over $31,000, while Philly finished with roughly $4,000 more in donations. Every $1 donated provided enough food for five meals.

Now, the D-backs will square off against the Texas Rangers in the World Series beginning on Friday. St. Mary’s says they’re also speaking with a food bank in Dallas to have a similar challenge with all the marbles on the line! For more information about St. Mary’s or to donate, click or tap here.

