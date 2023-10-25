Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

St. Mary’s Food Bank donates over 155K meals in “Strikeout Challenge”

St. Mary’s Food Bank went up against the Philabundance Food Bank to see who could raise the...
St. Mary’s Food Bank went up against the Philabundance Food Bank to see who could raise the most money in the “Strikeout Challenge."(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:04 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the Arizona Diamondbacks took home the National League pennant Tuesday night, a local food bank also celebrated the win by helping families in need. St. Mary’s Food Bank went up against the Philabundance Food Bank to see who could raise the most money in the “Strikeout Challenge” between the two cities as the D-backs and Phillies went head-to-head in the National League Championship Series. While St. Mary’s came up just short against Philly, families will still be able to enjoy a good meal thanks to generous Arizonans and cheer on the D-backs!

In total, St. Mary’s had over 155,000 meals donated and raised over $31,000, while Philly finished with roughly $4,000 more in donations. Every $1 donated provided enough food for five meals.

Now, the D-backs will square off against the Texas Rangers in the World Series beginning on Friday. St. Mary’s says they’re also speaking with a food bank in Dallas to have a similar challenge with all the marbles on the line! For more information about St. Mary’s or to donate, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The woman claims it took DoorDash 40 minutes to tell her about the contaminated food.
Phoenix-area woman sues after DoorDash driver reportedly performs sexual act on her food

Latest News

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Head-on crash west of Buckeye leaves 3 people seriously injured
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 10/27/2023
Winds are starting to pick up in metro Phoenix
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson, left, celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo after they scored on...
Jace Peterson replaces pitcher Slade Cecconi on Diamondbacks’ World Series roster, adding extra bat
Rob Wilson has run a ten-second silent ad promoting his business, Timberline Firearms and...
City of Flagstaff bans ad for shooting range and faces accusation of unconstitutional action
The PXU Governing Board Student Safety Committee says it hopes to create a conducive, safer...
PXU investigating ‘inappropriate conduct’ by members of Camelback High football team