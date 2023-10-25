Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run near Loop 101 in Peoria; driver arrested

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist has shut down multiple lanes of Northern Avenue near Loop 101 on and off-ramps in the West Valley. Now, Peoria police say they located the driver suspected in the collision.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. on Northern Avenue just east of the 101. Fire crews say the motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries, while police confirmed that the other driver involved fled the scene. Late Wednesday morning, Peoria police said they located the vehicle involved near 91st and Olive avenues, and that a man was taken into custody. Investigators believe impairment may be a factor in the crash.

Northern Avenue is expected to remain closed in both directions between 91st and 98th Avenue for several hours. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

ROAD CLOSURE: Due to a serious injury traffic collision, Northern Avenue is closed in both directions from 91st Avenue to 98th Avenue. These closures will remain in effect for the next few hours, please use alternate routes. #PeoriaPDAZ #peoriapoliceaz #peoriaaz #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/46tyrsfK8s — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) October 25, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.