Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run near Loop 101 in Peoria; driver arrested

Peoria police tell Arizona’s Family that the crash was reported 8:15 a.m. just off the Northern Avenue exit.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist has shut down multiple lanes of Northern Avenue near Loop 101 on and off-ramps in the West Valley. Now, Peoria police say they located the driver suspected in the collision.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. on Northern Avenue just east of the 101. Fire crews say the motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries, while police confirmed that the other driver involved fled the scene. Late Wednesday morning, Peoria police said they located the vehicle involved near 91st and Olive avenues, and that a man was taken into custody. Investigators believe impairment may be a factor in the crash.

Northern Avenue is expected to remain closed in both directions between 91st and 98th Avenue for several hours. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

