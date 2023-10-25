Your Life
Scottsdale Unified opens new Pueblo Elementary School

Scottsdale Unified School District had its grand opening for the new and improved Pueblo Elementary School.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a big day in the Scottsdale Unified School District as it finally opened up its brand-new Pueblo Elementary School building after nearly seven years in the making. “This is an amazing day,” Shelly Slick-Hummon, the principal of Pueblo Elementary, said. “This has been a day that we have built up with teamwork. Truly teamwork.”

Pueblo is the sixth and last SUSD campus to be rebuilt using voter-approved 2016 bond funds at a cost of approximately $25 million. The original Pueblo opened as a K-8 school in the fall of 1971. For years, the school had serious flooding and challenging student drop-off/pick-up traffic issues. “The original parking lot was a nightmare,” parent Mya Trivison said. “Every day drop off and pick up were terrible. I had to get here an hour early just to get a spot in line.”

The new school features a colorful exterior with three new buildings, an outdoor amphitheater, and interactive classrooms. “We wanted them to have light,” Trivison said. “We wanted them to have space. We wanted them to have an enriching learning environment.”

Every aspect of the project was not only put into the district’s hands but also parents and former students. “It was really cool that the community got a voice,” former student Kristin Graziano said.

The old pueblo, originally directly next to the new school, will serve as a space for students and the community to play. “We have a shared facility also with the city of Scottsdale, and so we will be able to have a nice facility for our students to enjoy and run but also to share with the city,” Slick-Hummon said.

Pueblo is a Spanish dual language instruction program for 434 pre-kindergarten through 5th-grade students. For more information on Pueblo Elementary, click/tap here.

