Salmonella recall includes onions sold at Arizona grocery stores, FDA says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- An outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to bagged, precut onions has sickened at least one person in Arizona and 72 others in 21 states, including 15 who were hospitalized, U.S. health officials said Tuesday.

Gills Onions of Oxnard, California, has recalled packages of diced yellow onions, red onions, onions and celery and a mix of onions, celery and carrots, known as mirepoix. The products recalled had use-by dates in August 2023. They are no longer for sale in stores, but consumers may have them — or foods made with them — in freezers. Consumers should not eat, sell or serve the onions for foods made with them, health officials said.

The diced onion products were sold at stores across various parts of the U.S. and at Arizona grocery store retailers Bashas Markets and Smart & Final grocery stores. Many of those bags of onions were also sold at California grocery stores CHEF’STORE and Slater Bros, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Salmonella poisoning can cause serious illness, especially in children younger than five, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of infection usually occur within 12 hours to three days after eating contaminated food and include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

Officials with the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the outbreak to determine the source and whether additional products are tied to illnesses.

