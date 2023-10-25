Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Salmonella recall includes onions sold at Arizona grocery stores, FDA says

Gills Onions of Oxnard, California, has recalled packages of diced yellow onions, red onions,...
Gills Onions of Oxnard, California, has recalled packages of diced yellow onions, red onions, onions and celery and a mix of onions, celery and carrots, known as mirepoix.(Source: Food and Drug Administration)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:19 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- An outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to bagged, precut onions has sickened at least one person in Arizona and 72 others in 21 states, including 15 who were hospitalized, U.S. health officials said Tuesday.

Gills Onions of Oxnard, California, has recalled packages of diced yellow onions, red onions, onions and celery and a mix of onions, celery and carrots, known as mirepoix. The products recalled had use-by dates in August 2023. They are no longer for sale in stores, but consumers may have them — or foods made with them — in freezers. Consumers should not eat, sell or serve the onions for foods made with them, health officials said.

The diced onion products were sold at stores across various parts of the U.S. and at Arizona grocery store retailers Bashas Markets and Smart & Final grocery stores. Many of those bags of onions were also sold at California grocery stores CHEF’STORE and Slater Bros, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Salmonella poisoning can cause serious illness, especially in children younger than five, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of infection usually occur within 12 hours to three days after eating contaminated food and include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

Officials with the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the outbreak to determine the source and whether additional products are tied to illnesses.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

After On Your Side got involved, we were able to get a baseball fan a little boost.
On Your Side secures $400 credit for World Series ticket trouble
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Head-on crash west of Buckeye leaves 3 people seriously injured
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 10/27/2023
Winds are starting to pick up in metro Phoenix
Rob Wilson has run a ten-second silent ad promoting his business, Timberline Firearms and...
City of Flagstaff bans ad for shooting range and faces accusation of unconstitutional action
The PXU Governing Board Student Safety Committee says it hopes to create a conducive, safer...
PXU investigating ‘inappropriate conduct’ by members of Camelback High football team