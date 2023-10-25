Prescott man arrested in child porn bust

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Prescott man is facing several felony charges after a child porn bust, investigators say. On Tuesday, 48-year-old John McKown was taken into custody during a child porn investigation between the Prescott Police and the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities say throughout the investigation, pornographic images and videos of children were found. Investigators also reportedly found additional evidence on his computer during a search of his home. He was arrested on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and booked into Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. More charges may be added based on evidence gathered during the bust, investigators say.

