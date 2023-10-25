Your Life
Nonprofit gives hundreds of coats to young children to help them keep warm this winter

Hundreds of kids in Oregon were able to get a new coat thanks to the nonprofit Operation Warm. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Hundreds of elementary school students in Oregon received free new coats to help them bundle up this coming winter.

The coat drive was held at Woodlawn Elementary on Tuesday. About 300 students were able to pick out their coats with the help of their own personal shopper.

Operation Warm is the nonprofit behind the event. Their team provided the coats to the children with the help of FedEx, who shipped the clothes to the school.

Second grader Ellayah Ahchre said she was grateful to be able to pick out her new jacket.

“It has so many pretty colors and it’s nice, warm and cozy.” Ellayah said. “And it only cost a high-five.”

The students had more than 350 coats to choose from during the event.

FedEx employees were also there to help pass out the coats. They said their team helps support the event every year and it’s always amazing to see the kids’ reaction, bringing a smile to everyone involved.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

