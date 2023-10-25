Your Life
Lucky Duck Dealz in Mesa offering high-quality items at affordable prices

Rebecca Richardson’s business expanded steadily, moving from the confines of her garage and online platforms to a small storefront.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:53 AM MST
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lucky Duck Dealz is a unique retail store that specializes in offering high-quality overstock and open-box merchandise from popular retail stores. Rebecca Richardson, owner and mother of four, believes everyone should have access to top brands without having to stretch their budget. Richardson is committed to quality and carefully inspects all her products before they are listed in her store.

Driven by her passion for offering high-quality home goods, clothing, toys and more at affordable prices, Richardson’s business expanded steadily, moving from the confines of her garage and online platforms to a small storefront. Now her most recent spacious location at Sossaman Road and Main Street in Mesa always ensures her prices remain at least 50% below the big-box retail tags. In an economy where every penny counts, she wants to bring a little relief to Arizona families during the shopping process.

The owner of Lucky Duck Dealz in Mesa believes everyone should have access to top brands without having to stretch their budget.

Lucky Duck Dealz | 480-528-3662 | 7302 E Main St #6, Mesa, AZ 85207 | luckyduckdealz.com | Instagram: @lucky_duckdealz | Facebook: Lucky Duck Dealz

