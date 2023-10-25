Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Health officials confirm there’s no case of brain-eating amoeba at Lake Havasu

Muere residente de Georgia por infección provocada por la “ameba come cerebros”
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.(Source: CDC)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed on Wednesday that a person feared to have a brain-eating amoeba in Mohave County doesn’t have it. AZDHS’ Eugene Livar told Arizona’s Family the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control found the specimens tested negative for Naegleria fowleri.

On Tuesday, the department said it was working with the CDC to test for possible exposure. The investigation looked at possible exposures and places where the exposure may have occurred. ADHS said it may have been at the state park at Lake Havasu.

According to the CDC, people can get brain-eating amoeba when the amoeba, a single-celled living organism, gets into the body through the nose, usually when they are swimming and diving in fresh water, like lakes and rivers.

Livar said infections of brain-eating amoeba are very rare, with only 29 reported in the United States between 2013 and 2022. The last confirmed case in Mohave County was in 2007, when someone got it at Lake Havasu. However, if someone does get infected, there is a 97% fatality rate. The symptoms appear as common effects like headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting, according to the CDPC.

Some scientists think infections could increase in the future as the climate gets warmer and warmer. “This is definitely a concern,“ Dr. Wassim Ballan, an infectious disease specialist at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, said in July, “as are a lot of other infectious diseases. We are probably going to see a change in trends because of the climate changing and the temperatures rising. So there is a lot of concern in the infectious disease community about a lot of different infections, including amoebic infections becoming more common as the climate is warming.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Phoenix police say a man was targeted when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the High...
Man dead after shooting in parking lot of north Phoenix shopping district

Latest News

After On Your Side got involved, we were able to get a baseball fan a little boost.
On Your Side secures $400 credit for World Series ticket trouble
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Head-on crash west of Buckeye leaves 3 people seriously injured
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 10/27/2023
Winds are starting to pick up in metro Phoenix
Rob Wilson has run a ten-second silent ad promoting his business, Timberline Firearms and...
City of Flagstaff bans ad for shooting range and faces accusation of unconstitutional action
The PXU Governing Board Student Safety Committee says it hopes to create a conducive, safer...
PXU investigating ‘inappropriate conduct’ by members of Camelback High football team