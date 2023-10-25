Great weather in store for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another cool morning in Phoenix as we start your Wednesday, which will see dry conditions throughout the state for today and for the rest of the work week.

High temperatures will climb to round 85 degrees in Phoenix this afternoon, with abundant sunshine! Temperatures are about normal for this time of year. Our average high in Phoenix for this date is 86 degrees. We will see temps try to climb a little bit for the end of the week, but it will be short-lived.

Another dry trough will swing into the region by this weekend, knocking her temperature is down to the low 80s. Plan on breezy conditions here and there for the remainder of the work week, and a pretty calm weekend ahead with temps below normal.

Have a great day!

