Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Former Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski welcomes baby girl via surrogate

FILE - Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and her husband, Todd Kapostasy, announced...
FILE - Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and her husband, Todd Kapostasy, announced Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, that they have welcomed a daughter through a surrogate after several years of infertility.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Debra Worley and TMX Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski announced on Wednesday that she and her husband Todd Kapostasy welcomed a baby girl via surrogate after a five-year battle with infertility.

The former figure skater shared the news of Georgie Winter’s birth on her “Unexpecting” podcast, where she chronicled the long process of trying to conceive.

“I feel a happiness that I haven’t ever felt,” Lipinski said. “It’s just a happiness that, A) I didn’t think I was ever going to feel, and, B) I’m feeling it and it’s surreal and I’m trying to remind myself that this is real life, because there are parts of me that it, really, sometimes, I’m kind of just like, ‘Is this real?’”

The couple began trying to conceive in 2018. Lipinski underwent several rounds of in vitro fertilization and had four miscarriages.

During the process, she was diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition that causes cells that normally line the uterus to grow outside the uterus, which can cause severe pain and make pregnancy difficult.

Lipinski, 41, previously revealed she had to undergo two surgeries for her endometriosis.

The NBC figure skating analyst appeared on the “Today” show Wednesday to talk about her experience in the delivery room.

“I feel so much gratitude — it just didn’t happen for so long — and we’re just very, very lucky that this happened for us,” she told the hosts.

Lipinski said the baby “arrived into our arms by the most beautiful surrogate,” a woman named Mikayla.

“It was like the team effort feeling of like we were going to Mars. We were in this together, this incredible moment,” Lipinski elaborated on her podcast. “And then the second push, the baby just comes like flying out, and all I remember is I couldn’t stop crying and the baby is all pink. It was just like so much emotion in this room, and then I literally just held our baby.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home
Linda Bliss and Mark Honold have made numerous complaints but nothing has changed.
Phoenix homeowners hit with restraining order for complaining about short term rental house
Seraphine Warren, along with three family members, were indicted on kidnapping and conspiracy...
Niece of high-profile missing Navajo Nation woman case indicted for alleged kidnapping
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The woman claims it took DoorDash 40 minutes to tell her about the contaminated food.
Phoenix-area woman sues after DoorDash driver reportedly performs sexual act on her food

Latest News

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Head-on crash west of Buckeye leaves 3 people seriously injured
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims
For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.
Instant ramen Cup Noodles will be microwavable, changing from foam to paper cup
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news...
New York City sets up office to give migrants one-way tickets out of town
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 10/27/2023
Winds are starting to pick up in metro Phoenix