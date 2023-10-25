Food service workers picket at Phoenix Sky Harbor for higher wages

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hundreds of food service workers are expected to picket outside Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport Wednesday as a contract deadline nears.

SSP America runs numerous eateries inside the airport, including Pita Jungle, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Four Peaks Brewing Co. Workers say they are on strike for better wages and improved benefits. The city of Phoenix contracts SSP to operate the concession stands, and officials say that the contract expires on May 31. Workers started their day with a small picket line at the airport but more employees are expected to rally at 11 a.m.

“Despite the union’s proposals during negotiations, the company has not made significant movement on much-needed wage increases, health insurance contributions, and working conditions,” said UNITED HERE Local 11, the union representing the workers.

Union reps say that SSP America also saw two complaints filed with the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety, after rodents were allegedly found at least two concession stands. Workers are also claiming illegal disciplinary actions and surveillance. A similar rally is being held by UNITE HERE at the Sheraton Downtown Phoenix Hotel later in the afternoon.

Last month, airport workers filed an OSHA complaint against aviation support services provider Prospect Airport Services for allegedly not ensuring basic worker protections amid Phoenix’s record-high temperatures.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.