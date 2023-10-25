Arizona AG: Beware of ticket scams as D-backs head to World Series

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While most are celebrating the Diamondbacks’ trip to the World Series, Arizona’s attorney general is warning fans to beware of ticket scams if they plan on going to the games.

Attorney General Kris Mayes says the high demand could attract scammers selling counterfeit tickets, or trick out-of-state fans trying to find a place to stay for the World Series. Crooks may try to sell home-printed tickets or original tickets that were already re-sold and voided. Scammers also could create a fake hosting site, leading people to believe they have rooms available for the games.

“As Arizonans cheer on Diamondbacks as they head to the World Series, remember to safeguard yourself against curveballs that scam artists may throw your way,” Attorney General Mayes said in a statement. “Whether you’re purchasing tickets or looking for a place to stay, always remember to step up to the plate with caution. Your vigilance is the best defense against falling victim to fraudsters.”

So what are some tips to keep you safe while searching for tickets? Mayes says buy tickets from trusted vendors and don’t pay for tickets with cash, wire transfers, gift cards or pre-paid money transfers. Also beware of ads with low prices — if it seems to good to be true, it probably is. If you’re looking for a place to stay, make sure to receive a written confirmation of your reservation and avoid rental companies or people who say they are out of the country or request only communication through texting.

If you believe you have been the victim of fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the www.azag.gov/consumer. You can also contact the attorney general’s office in Phoenix at 602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431.

