4-year-old boy killed in crash with 14-year-old driver

A 4-year-old was killed in a car accident in South Dakota earlier this week, according to the...
By Brian Allen and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:45 AM MST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – A 4-year-old was killed in a car crash in South Dakota earlier this week, according to the state department of public safety.

Investigators said a 14-year-old boy was driving a GMC Yukon and went into a ditch, causing the vehicle to flip over and land on its roof.

The teen driver was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

Three other children were also in the GMC at the time of the crash. Two girls, ages 10 and 6, were both injured.

The 4-year-old boy died.

According to officials with South Dakota Highway Patrol, the young boy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

They said the 10-year-old girl was wearing a seatbelt, but investigators are unsure if the 6-year-old was wearing one or not.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

